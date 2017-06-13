UConn pitcher Wills Montgomerie chosen by L.A. Dodgers in sixth round of MLB Draft

(WTNH)–UConn pitcher Wills Montgomerie became the first player selected by a northeast college when he was grabbed by the L.A. Dodgers in the sixth round of the MLB Draft.

The Huskies righthander and Lakeville, Connecticut native went 6-3 with a 3.73 ERA in 89.1 innings pitched this season. He struck out 116 batters and walked just 40, while giving up 88 hits.

Montgomerie is the 1st player selected from a Northeast college in the 2017 draft. He recorded a team-high 116 strikeouts in his JR year! pic.twitter.com/tNAuJap6YE — UConn Baseball (@UConnBaseball) June 13, 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Montgomerie played his high school ball at the Salisbury School and helped the team win three Western New England championships in his time there.

More stories by Kels Dayton, WTNH.com Staff