UConn pitcher Wills Montgomerie chosen by L.A. Dodgers in sixth round of MLB Draft

Published:
Photo: UConnHuskies.com

(WTNH)–UConn pitcher Wills Montgomerie became the first player selected by a northeast college when he was grabbed by the L.A. Dodgers in the sixth round of the MLB Draft.

The Huskies righthander and Lakeville, Connecticut native went 6-3 with a 3.73 ERA in 89.1 innings pitched this season. He struck out 116 batters and walked just 40, while giving up 88 hits.

Montgomerie played his high school ball at the Salisbury School and helped the team win three Western New England championships in his time there.

