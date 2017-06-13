UConn pitcher Wills Montgomerie chosen by L.A. Dodgers in sixth round of MLB Draft

(WTNH)–UConn pitcher Wills Montgomerie became the first player selected by a northeast college when he was grabbed by the L.A. Dodgers in the sixth round of the MLB Draft.
The Huskies righthander and Lakeville, Connecticut native went 6-3 with a 3.73 ERA in 89.1 innings pitched this season. He struck out 116 batters and walked just 40, while giving up 88 hits.
Montgomerie is the 1st player selected from a Northeast college in the 2017 draft.
He recorded a team-high 116 strikeouts in his JR year! pic.twitter.com/tNAuJap6YE
— UConn Baseball (@UConnBaseball) June 13, 2017
Montgomerie played his high school ball at the Salisbury School and helped the team win three Western New England championships in his time there.