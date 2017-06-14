Darien lacrosse finishes ranked No. 1 nationally by USA Today

(WTNH)–They’re the five-time defending state champions, but according to USA Today, there isn’t anybody in the country better than Darien boys’ lacrosse.

The newspaper ranked the Blue Wave as the No. 1 high school team in the country in its end-of-year rankings. Darien edged two Maryland schools (Landon School and Calvert Hall), who came it at No. 2 and 3. Brunswick-Greenwich (4th) and Avon Old Farms (13th) also appeared in the rankings.

The Blue Wave were almost as dominant as the Golden State Warriors this spring.

They won every one of their games this season by four goals or more, and scored 20 or more goals seven times this season. They also didn’t give up double-digit goals all season.

The Blue Wave beat Cheshire, 16-3, for the Class LL title on Saturday.

