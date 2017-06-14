Floyd Mayweather says Conor McGregor fight is on for Aug. 26

FILE - In this April 29, 2015, file photo, boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. smiles during a pre-fight news conference in Las Vegas. Mayweather is being inducted into the Southern Nevada Sports Hall of Fame in Las Vegas on Friday, June 2, 2017. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson, File)

(WTNH)–Boxer Floyd Mayweather said in an Instagram post on Wednesday that the much-anticipated fight between him and UFC star Conor McGregor will happen on August 26 in Las Vegas.

“It’s official!” Mayweather wrote in the caption. McGregor responded by tweeting: “FIGHT IS ON,” with a picture of himself and, for some reason, Mayweather’s father, Floyd Sr.

The fight will reportedly be televised on ShowTime Pay Per View. No word on how much it will cost as of yet.

