Floyd Mayweather says Conor McGregor fight is on for Aug. 26

(WTNH)–Boxer Floyd Mayweather said in an Instagram post on Wednesday that the much-anticipated fight between him and UFC star Conor McGregor will happen on August 26 in Las Vegas.

“It’s official!” Mayweather wrote in the caption. McGregor responded by tweeting: “FIGHT IS ON,” with a picture of himself and, for some reason, Mayweather’s father, Floyd Sr.

THE FIGHT IS ON. pic.twitter.com/KhW0u3jRft — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) June 14, 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The fight will reportedly be televised on ShowTime Pay Per View. No word on how much it will cost as of yet.

More stories by Kels Dayton, WTNH.com Staff