Highlights: Connecticut Sun stay hot, thrash Liberty, 96-76

(WTNH)–Once again, the injury bug won’t leave the Connecticut Sun alone. Morgan Tuck is day to day with a bone bruise, and newly acquired Lynetta Kaiser hurt her back and is also out.

Connecticut took on Bria Hartley and the New York Liberty on Wednesday night. The Sun were coming off a 30-point blowout win over Atlanta.

They’ve been playing well of late after a sluggish start.

Allysa Thomas was big in this game, going for 18, Jonquel Jones was monstrous once again (19 points, 12 boards), Courtney Williams had 22, and the Sun won, 96-76.

