Ray Allen, Geno, Chris Berman among players in Travelers Championship Celebrity Pro-Am

HARTFORD, Conn., June 14, 2017 – The Travelers Championship today announced the celebrity lineup for the 2017 Travelers Celebrity Pro-Am, taking place Wednesday, June 21, at TPC River Highlands.

The celebrities competing in the 2017 Travelers Celebrity Pro-Am include:

Ray Allen: UConn All-American was a 10-time NBA All-Star, won NBA titles with the Celtics (2008) and Heat (2013), and remains the NBA leader in career 3-pointers made.

Geno Auriemma: Has a 991-135 record in 32 seasons as the head women’s basketball coach at UConn, including 11 national titles. Inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2006.

Chris Berman: ESPN broadcaster has been named National Sportscaster of the Year six times and won 10 Emmy Awards.

Jim Calhoun: Went 873-380 as a college coach, and won three NCAA titles at UConn. Inducted into Basketball Hall of Fame in 2005.

Mike Cavanaugh: Became UConn men’s hockey coach in 2013, and recently finished fourth season.

Chris Dailey: Associate head women’s basketball coach at UConn since 1988, a span that has seen the Huskies win 11 national championships.

Dane DeHaan: Actor best known for his roles in “Chronicle,” “The Amazing Spider-Man 2” and “Life,” in which he played James Dean. Stars in upcoming “Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets.”

Randy Edsall: Head football coach at UConn who led the Huskies to the Fiesta Bowl in the 2010 season. About to start 13th season, and has also been a coach for five seasons in the NFL.

Christopher Jackson: Played George Washington in the initial “Hamilton” cast and was nominated for a Tony Award. Additional Broadway credits include “In the Heights” and “The Lion King.”

Matt Lauer: Television journalist who has been host of “The Today Show” on NBC since 1997.

Kevin Nealon: Actor and comedian stars in the CBS sitcom “Man With a Plan.” Had a nine-year stint on “Saturday Night Live” and was also in the acclaimed Showtime series “Weeds.”

Dan Orlovsky: Quarterback who has spent 12 seasons in the NFL and is UConn’s career leader in passing yards, touchdowns.

Tim Wakefield: Knuckleball pitcher won 200 games in a 19-year MLB career. Spent 17 of those seasons with the Red Sox, and won World Series titles in 2004 and 2007.

“The Celebrity Pro-Am is all about having fun, and bringing together stars from the areas of sports and entertainment,” said Travelers Championship Tournament Director Nathan Grube. “The celebrities we’ve had certainly create a unique environment for our fans.”

