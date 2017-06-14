Report: Date set for UConn men’s basketball game against Villanova

Published:
Connecticut's Shabazz Napier drives past Villanova's JayVaughn Pinkston, left, and Daniel Ochefu (23) during the first half of a third-round game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament in Buffalo, N.Y., Saturday, March 22, 2014. (AP Photo/Bill Wippert)

(WTNH)–UConn fans will be allowed to feel a little nostalgic this season, when the Huskies challenge some of their old rivals from the Big East.

The Huskies will take on Villanova on January 20, 2018, at the XL Center, according to CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein.

The two schools last met in the second round of the NCAA Tournament in 2014, when the seventh-seeded Huskies upset second-seeded Villanova, 77-65, on their way to a national title.

UConn has yet to release its full non-conference schedule. The Huskies did receive their pairings for American Athletic Conference play last week.

