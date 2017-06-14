Several Connecticut college players selected in MLB Draft

Commissioner Rob Manfred announces the Minnesota Twins selection of Royce Lewis, a shortstop and outfielder from JSerra Catholic High School in San Juan Capistrano, Calif., with the No. 1 pick in the first round of the Major League Baseball draft, Monday, June 12, 2017, in Secaucus, N.J. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

(WTNH)–Connecticut schools were well-represented in the 2017 MLB Draft, as several players from local colleges and with state high school connections heard their names called on Tuesday.

Here’s a list of the players who were selected:

Wills Montgomerie, RHP, UConn

Willy Yahn, SS, UConn

John Russell, RHP, UConn

Doug Domnarski, LHP, UConn

Robbie Hitt, RHP, Quinnipiac

Ben Bengtson, Hartford

Erik Ostberg, Hartford

Harrison White, Yale

Ryan Costello, Central Connecticut State

Justin Morhardt, C, Bryan College

Abraham Almonte, Philadelphia U

Richard Slenker, Yale

Matthew Batten, Quinnipiac

Jacob Stevens, Boston College

Benjamin Casparius, Staples High School

Michael Concato, Dartmouth

Joe Crimi, Keene State College

Kyle Dunster, Boston College

Edmond Malachi, Western Oklahoma State

Aaron Hill, UConn

PJ Poulin, UConn

Bradley Wilpon, Pennsylvania

You can follow Connecticut players as they’re selected in this year’s MLB Draft here.

