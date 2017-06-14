Several Connecticut college players selected in MLB Draft

(WTNH)–Connecticut schools were well-represented in the 2017 MLB Draft, as several players from local colleges and with state high school connections heard their names called on Tuesday.
Here’s a list of the players who were selected:
Wills Montgomerie, RHP, UConn
Willy Yahn, SS, UConn
John Russell, RHP, UConn
Doug Domnarski, LHP, UConn
Robbie Hitt, RHP, Quinnipiac
Ben Bengtson, Hartford
Erik Ostberg, Hartford
Harrison White, Yale
Ryan Costello, Central Connecticut State
Justin Morhardt, C, Bryan College
Abraham Almonte, Philadelphia U
Richard Slenker, Yale
Matthew Batten, Quinnipiac
Jacob Stevens, Boston College
Benjamin Casparius, Staples High School
Michael Concato, Dartmouth
Joe Crimi, Keene State College
Kyle Dunster, Boston College
Edmond Malachi, Western Oklahoma State
Aaron Hill, UConn
PJ Poulin, UConn
Bradley Wilpon, Pennsylvania
