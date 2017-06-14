Who’s the greatest team you’ve seen in your lifetime?

By Published: Updated:
Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson, from left, guard Stephen Curry and forward Kevin Durant celebrate after Game 5 of basketball's NBA Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Oakland, Calif., Monday, June 12, 2017. The Warriors won 129-120 to win the NBA championship. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

(WTNH)–It was the most inevitable title since the UConn women clinched their fourth straight in 2016, flaunting their own competition-wrecking super-team of Moriah Jefferson, Morgan Tuck and Breanna Stewart (and Katie Lou Samuelson joined that year too–weak move).

The Golden State Warriors closed the book on something everyone knew was going to happen since July 4, 2016, when the second-best player in the NBA signed with a 73-win team, and suddenly LeBron James was America’s favorite underdog (gotta love the narratives).

uconn women title Whos the greatest team youve seen in your lifetime?
Remember this superteam? And to think,
they added Katie Lou Samuelson that year…(AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

Like it or hate it, the Dubs were one of the most dominant teams in NBA history–rolling through the postseason at 16-1, and looking damn-near unbeatable by anybody but an All-Star team or the U.S. Olympic B-squad.

The question has to be asked: Was this Warriors team the greatest of all-time?

Not only that, are they the most dominant outfit not just in NBA history but in American sports history?

We asked you, the SportzEdge fan, to let us know who you think is the greatest team you’ve seen in your lifetime.

Want to chime in with your thoughts? @ us, bruh.

Here are some of the responses we’ve gotten so far:

 

More stories by Kels Dayton, WTNH.com Staff

Related Posts

SportzEdge.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s