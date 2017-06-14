Who’s the greatest team you’ve seen in your lifetime?

(WTNH)–It was the most inevitable title since the UConn women clinched their fourth straight in 2016, flaunting their own competition-wrecking super-team of Moriah Jefferson, Morgan Tuck and Breanna Stewart (and Katie Lou Samuelson joined that year too–weak move).

The Golden State Warriors closed the book on something everyone knew was going to happen since July 4, 2016, when the second-best player in the NBA signed with a 73-win team, and suddenly LeBron James was America’s favorite underdog (gotta love the narratives).

Like it or hate it, the Dubs were one of the most dominant teams in NBA history–rolling through the postseason at 16-1, and looking damn-near unbeatable by anybody but an All-Star team or the U.S. Olympic B-squad.

The question has to be asked: Was this Warriors team the greatest of all-time?

Not only that, are they the most dominant outfit not just in NBA history but in American sports history?

We asked you, the SportzEdge fan, to let us know who you think is the greatest team you’ve seen in your lifetime.

Want to chime in with your thoughts? @ us, bruh.

Here are some of the responses we’ve gotten so far:

The ’96 Bulls — Derrick (@Derrick4523) June 14, 2017

2009-2012 Barcelona. With Xavi, Iniesta and Messi. Coached by Guardiola. The most brilliant and beautiful soccer. https://t.co/RfKMwYN5s2 — daniela (@daniela10_10) June 14, 2017

12-13 Heat — Devin (@Devin1807) June 14, 2017

1998 Yankees — Paul Carpenter (@pcarp11) June 14, 2017

