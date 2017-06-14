Yard Goats say ‘unbelievable’ fans give them an edge in Eastern League

(WTNH)–It’s been a tough stretch of games for the Hartford Yard Goats, as they lost their fifth straight game on Tuesday night.

Despite the losing streak, the crowds continue to pack Dunkin’ Donuts Park. More than 5,000 fans were in the joint on Tuesday.

The park opened two months ago, and it continues to get rave reviews. Players and coaches agree that the fan support gives them a real advantage in the Eastern League.

“This is an unbelievable knowledgeable fan base,they’re enthusiastic, supportive and they know baseball,” said manager Jerry Weinstein. “They yell at the right time, they stay from pitch one to the last pitch of the game no matter how bad or good the game is. This is an unbelievable place.”

