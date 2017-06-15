Former Hillhouse standout Bobby Moore now helping kids at Camp Farnham

DURHAM, Conn (WTNH) — For Bobby Moore, basketball was a sanctuary.

“I ended up loving basketball my 7 – 8th grade year…I took off with that,” said Moore.

Growing up in the projects of New Haven’s Rockview Circle, a direction towards a goal was important.

“It was very rough….very rough. Its just like what it is right now. You gotta watch where you be,” said Moore.

A star at Hillhouse High School, Moore went on to play professionally overseas. Now he teaches kids the game of basketball at camps all across Connecticut.

He remembers when he was able to attend Camp Farnam. For Moore and others, it’s an eye-opening experience.

“You are out here by yourself. No TV’s, no phone,” said Moore.

Some time spent in nature can have an important impact.

“That experience on your own to make you a better person in your life,” said Moore.

