Former UConn star Bria Hartley balancing motherhood, basketball

(WTNH)–There’s a lot going on in the life of former UConn guard Bria Hartley. She’s on a new team, and she’s also a first-time mom.

In January, Hartley gave birth to her son Bryson.

She missed the last 12 games of last seaosn with Washington and was traded to New York after the birth of her son. Hartley is a New Yorker, so that transition was easy.

The hardest part is leaving Bryson behind when she has to go to work.

“I think the hardest thing is that I want to be around him all the time, so when I have to leave that’s one of the hardest things,” Hartley said. “But I have a great family, they support me a lot, and they look after him while I’m gone, and even some times I take him on certain trips with me so I just find the right balance.”

Has Bria asked teammate Tina Charles to babysit yet?

“No, no, no, no , no, but she’s doing a great job,” Charles said. “I commend her all the time, just to be able to see her come in and focus for the two hours we have to, practice and you know, you have bigger responsibilities amd we have lives outside of basketball so it’s really great to see very humbling.”

The Liberty face Dallas tomorrow. The Sun are at Minnesota on Saturday.

More stories by John Pierson