Highlights: Stratford Brakettes pitchers combine for perfect game, beat high school All-Stars, 7-0

The high school softball season is in the rearview mirror. Some of the top players in the state played some more ball before leaving for college, though.

On Thursday night, a group of All-Stars tested their skills against some stiff competition: the Stratford Brakettes.

Tough to keep up with this group of Brakettes loaded with college talent. Nicole Williams was dealing out of the circle. She didn’t give up a hit or walk–perfect outing.

Her teammates got her plenty of runs. Chesire’s Casey Harding– now at UMass Lowell…put a good swing on one, knocked a two-run homer. It was 7-0.

Another former Chesire standout– also playing now for the Brakettes, Abby Abramson– she just graduated. She relieved Williams, and was perfect too.

They combined on a perfect game in the cirlce.

Brakettes beat the high school all-stars, 7-0.

