Jacoby Ellsbury happy for Yankees’ success, hopeful he can get back

(WTNH)–We’re not sure if anyone is really in a rush to get Jacoby Ellsbury back into the New York Yankees’ lineup.

The Yanks are playing so well that they don’t need their $21 million centerfielder–especially not with the way former New Britain Rock Cat Aaron Hicks is patrolling the middle.

Ellsbury took batting practice earlier this afternoon in Hartford, as the Yanks are easing him back into baseball shape with their Double-A team, Trenton, which wraps up a series with the Yard Goats on Thursday night.

Ellsbury is slowly working his way back from a concussion and neck sprain he suffered after running into a wall in a game late last month.

He says he’s happy for his teammates, but wishes he could be more a part of their success.

