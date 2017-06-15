UConn will not hold “First Night” this fall due to Gampel roof repairs

UConn's Gampel Pavilion is currently undergoing $10 million worth of repairs, and won't be ready for "First Night."

(WTNH)–UConn will not hold its annual First Night ceremony this fall, due to repair work being done to Gampel Pavilion. The school broke the news in an article about how the repairs are progressing.

UConn’s Board of Trustees approved a $10 million budget for ceiling and roof repairs, which began in May. The project is expected to conclude at the end of October, in time for the start of the season, according to the school.

The women’s volleyball team will also be inconvenienced, as it moves to the Hugh S. Greer Field House for the 2017 season.

“First Night,” formerly known as Midnight Madness, is the first official night the NCAA allows basketball teams to begin practice. It’s thoroughly anticipated in Storrs, as students as fans get to know the new teams with player and coach introductions, a dunk contest, a scrimmage, and more.

 

