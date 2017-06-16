Brookfield native, former UConn football star Scott Lutrus running nutrition business

(WTNH)–Scott Lutrus had a lot of success as a UConn football player.

The Brookfield native was a four-year starter and team captain for Randy Edsall during Edsall’s first tour of duty in Storrs.

Lutrus was part of the Huskies’ greatest football run. Four straight bowl games capped by an appearance in the Fiesta Bowl.

From there, he spent a few years in the NFL. Injuries sidetracked his playing career, but got him moving in another direction.

Lutrus has started his own business with a partner called Blue Ribbon Nutrition. It’s just getting off the ground, and early reviews have been great.

