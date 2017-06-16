High stakes for boxer Jimmy Williams in Branford Road Race

Sunday is Father’s Day. Boxing champ Jimmy Williams is an expectant father, and he’ll be running in the Branford Road Race, which takes off at 10:15 a.m. from the Branford Green.

Here’s the twist on that– the champ has challenged our own John Pierson to a freindly bet. I run the 5-mile race just about every year.

This year, Williams said if Pierson beats him, he gets to keep his championship belt for a week.

If he wins, he will be back on the SportzEdge couch to co-host our show.

(Editor’s Note: We can’t wait to see Jimmy in here soon).

