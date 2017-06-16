Mayweather vs McGregor, the fight you should avoid paying for

Sports Op-Ed

(WTNH) — For the fight fans out there, you are going to be tempted to want to watch Floyd Mayweather Jr. against Conor McGregor.

The historic, crossbreed fight that’s been talked about for months. No need for Don King to promote this one. But here are the reasons why you shouldn’t order the fight that is now officially set.

The car break screeches sound clip can go right here.

WHAT?, you might be asking. To be clear, McGregor is a fun watch. He’s about the craziest fighter I’ve ever seen. Throw in that Irish accent, and I’m typically all in on the lad.

As for Mayweather Jr? Well, he’s undefeated at 49-0, coming out of retirement for this match. However, take into consideration the following factors.

For starters, the scheduled fight on August 26 is going to be pricey. And before you start saying, ‘yea, we kind of new that genius’, think about this. Every big fight on Pay-Per-View is expensive, averaging around $60 for an attractive bout, both boxing and UFC.

The hyped-up fight between Mayweather Jr., and Manny Pacquiao was $99.95 on Showtime and HBO.

It’s going to be even more costly to order this one because this is a fight that has never been done before. The pairing of a legendary professional boxer and an active, popular Mixed Martial Artist (MMA).

You can expect to add 25-50% more than the order cost for the Mayweather Jr.-Pacquiao fight.

If money is no object for you, then carry on to my next reason.

2nd. There’s a slim chance this fight, which is a boxing match scheduled for 12 rounds, will get anywhere near a dozen rounds. We’re more likely to see this one end anywhere from the first to the third round, tops. The reason why? Because Mayweather Jr is at a considerable advantage having boxed professionally all his life. He is a seasoned boxer staying in his sport. And while McGregor has trained a bit as a boxer, using that style of fighting in his repertoire, he’s never had to rely on it exclusively throughout a match. McGregor has focused most of his career on training for other manuevers, such as grappling, kicking, searching for any take down angles against an opponent.

I get it, that’s the attraction. But don’t get sold on this thing being a boxing match that’s one for the ages. You’re not going to see Ali and Frazier here.

We’re more likely to see McGregor get disqualified for throwing a flying kick to Mayweather’s ear out of habit. Followed by the look on his face the second he realizes what he did. Which internally, McGregor will be saying to himself, “Whooops. Forgot where I was for a second there.” The atmosphere will be so exuberant in that Las Vegas, Nevada arena, where that scenario could actually play out.

Don’t believe me? The organizers of the fight, and the President of UFC, Dana White, have already commented on a contract that McGregor had to agree to, which prohibit the use of him kicking in this match. If violated, he will face a lawsuit. When was the last time you heard talks of that prior to a boxing match?

McGreger will become impatient, and expose himself. Mayweather will find McGregor’s weakness as a boxer, and will find openings to deliver a finishing blow. Probably a knockout early on. Leaving you staring at your beer that you’ve taken maybe four sips out of since the opening bell. McGregor is too much of a wild card. That’s his style. Not a style that results in wins for boxing.

Not convinced yet? You will be after this next point.

3rd. Mayweather Jr. is at the end of his career. He’s accomplished everything he has set out to do at this point. And McGregor is just untamed enough to do just about anything, like …you guessed it. THIS.

I like the concept of this fighting arrangement. The crossing of two sports. But they’re both in it primarily for your money. And nothing more than that. Sorry to break it to you. I don’t care what you read or see both of them saying in interviews from now until fight night.

Which is absolutely fine. If you like this sort entertainment, knock yourself out. Be wary though. Remember how much of a snooze fest that Mayweather and Pacquiao fight was? What do you think Mayweather is thinking with this fight? If he knows he can get you back after his last one, then he’s got no incentive to attack like all fans want to see. He’ll sit back in protective mode until an opening appears. And in this case, you’ll get it far too soon to warrant the money you’ll have to shell out to watch it unfold.

So there you have it. You’ve all been warned.

Of course, every reason I’ve used to help you avoid ordering this fight, might be exactly the reasons why you are going to anyway.

More stories by Scott Powell, WTNH Assignment Editor