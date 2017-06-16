North Haven Spring Brawl benefits senior Amelia DePino, who’s battling leukemia

(WTNH)–North Haven High’s football Spring Brawl has become a tradition of the program, not just to see the guys get after it on the field, but also for a great cause.

This year’s Spring Brawl was no different. It was all about Amelia DePino. The North Haven student was diagnosed with leukemia in January.

Her mom says it’s been a whirlwind since. Amelia is a proud fan of North Haven football. Despite her circumstances, she most likely would have gone to the game anyway to cheer on her friends.

Coach Tony Sagnella says the team didn’t think twice about donating to her cause. She says she’s grateful.

“It means a lot, I’ve been to the Spring Brawls before, and it’s really touched me that they do something for a charity,” Amelia said. “I’ve always loved the team and the support they bring to our town. It means a lot that it’s for me, because it’s a different persepctive from standing in the student section to be down here.”

“It means everything to me to see her smiling and be happy, we’ve gone through some bad days, and to see her smiling and be out here with friends,”

“That’s the one thing she was going to miss this last six months of school, was being around friends for her senior year, so it means a lot that she’s able to be out here, number one, and with all of her friends and they’re doing this for her.”

North Haven’s season opens on September 8th.

