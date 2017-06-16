Norwich’s Rajai Davis talks being a big league vet, how he could’ve played in the NBA, and his Game 7 homer

(WTNH)–He’s 11 years in, and Norwich native Rajai Davis is still going strong in the big leagues.

The former UConn-Avery Point star and Waterford Crown Pizza enthusiast is back and starting for the Oakland A’s after spending last year with the Cleveland Indians, where he almost ended up a World Series hero after tying Game 7 with a late-inning home run.

We caught up with Rajai when his team traveled to the Bronx a few weeks back to talk about that home run, whether or not he could have gone pro in basketball or football, and what it’s like being a big-league vet.

Check it out in the video above.

