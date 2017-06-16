Prime 16 offering “Lunch with Bayern Munich” stars Douglas Costas and Rafinha

Published:

(WTNH)–Prime 16 restaurant in New Haven will be hosting a Lunch/Meet and Greet with Bayern Munich and Brazil soccer stars Douglas Costas and Rafinha on Wednesday, June 21,.

The duo will be there from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. and will be available for photographs and signing items.

Both Prime 16 locations (New Haven and Orange) are very “soccer focused” and show various league games from around the World, according to . Prime 16 owner Bob Potter has been a soccer fan his whole life, being brought up on soccer by his Father who was from Glasgow Scotland.

His dad started the youth soccer program in Newington, Conn., and always did what he could to promote the game.

“Soccer has become incredibly popular in the U.S. over the last few years” Potter said. “Giving people the ability to see games they normally couldn’t watch is important. It also gives people an opportunity to support a team that they can see on a regular basis”.

