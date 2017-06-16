Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end, former Windsor star Chris Baker giving back to community through foundation

(WTNH)–Former Windsor High School football star Chris Baker was back in Connecticut on Friday night. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end held a bowling event to kick off his fourth-annual football camp this weekend.

The event took place at Revolutions in Windsor. Proceeds went to the Chris Baker 92 Foundation and the Womens’ Athletic Initiative. Guests got to meet Baker and had a chance to win prizes and gift cards.

Baker says he’s passionate about helping his Windsor community.

“I always told myself if I had the opportunity as a professional athlete to come back, I’d come back and be a great example for the kids here,” Baker said. “I love to give back.”

“We’re very, very proud of Chris,” said Windsor mayor Don Trinks. “He has not let his success and all of the work he did himself, let him forget where he came from.”

Baker will hold his 4th annual youth camp tomorrow morning in Windsor. He uses the camp to preach education, community, and respecting your peers.

More stories by Kels Dayton, WTNH.com Staff