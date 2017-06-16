Travelers Championship announces complete 2017 field

Jordan Spieth is just one of the big names participating in this year's Travelers Championship. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

HARTFORD, Conn., June 16, 2017 – The Travelers Championship today announced its player field for the 2017 tournament, which will be held June 19-25 at TPC River Highlands. Three players ranked among the world’s top five will be participating, and six of the top 20 are in the field: Rory McIlroy (No. 2), Jason Day (No. 3), Jordan Spieth (No. 5), Justin Thomas (No. 13), Paul Casey (No. 14) and Patrick Reed (No. 19).

This year’s tournament will also feature seven former winners of the Travelers Championship, led by defending champion Russell Knox and Bubba Watson, who has won twice, in 2010 and 2015. Other past champions include Kevin Streelman (2014), Ken Duke (2013), Marc Leishman (2012), Hunter Mahan (2007) and J.J. Henry (2006). The field features 13 players who have combined to win 24 major championships.

“No matter how you look at it, whether it’s world ranking, PGA TOUR wins or major championships, this field is tremendous and we’re all looking forward to watching the competition,” said Travelers Championship Tournament Director Nathan Grube.

