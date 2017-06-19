Former UConn golfer, Farmington native Zach Zabak qualifies for Travelers Championship

Published:

(WTNH)–Monday was a big day for UConn graduate Zach Zabak. The former Huskies golfer qualified for the Travelers Championship, after shooting a five-under 67 at the tournament qualifier at Ellington Ridge Country Club.

The 23-year-old is now into the main field, which begins on Thursday. Zaback joins Tom Hoge, Brett Wetterich, 2003 Masters runner-up Len Mattice, and four-time PGA Tour event winner Heath Slocum as qualifiers.

Last year Zabak, who’s from Farmington and now lives in Cromwell, put up a 67 in the qualifier but wastched as six other golfers did the same. He was eliminated in a playoff.

He won the state amateur title last year, even knocking in a double eagle on a 332-yard par-4 at Wethersfield Country Club.

