Travelers Championship shaping up to be great with one of best fields ever

By Published:

(WTNH)–Everything is shaping up for a nice week at the Travelers Championship. A great field is starting to make its way into Cromwell. Many golfers coming from this weekend’s U.S. Open.

Monday morning, at the opening ceremonies, there was a beautiful tribute to Jay Fishman.

Fishman was a driving force in the tournament’s success. Just weeks after last year’s tournament, he died of complications from ALS.

His name will be associated for ever with the Jay Fishman Memroial Garden. There’s plaques of the tournament champions who have passed away.

Every year, the Travelers puts all the money raised from the tournament back into the community– donating to charities.

This year will be no different. Having big names like Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth and Bubba Watson are sure to help the cause.

The celebrity Pro-Am highlights Wednesday at the Travelers. Round one starts early Thursday morning at TPC River Highlands.

Check out the video above for more.

More stories by John Pierson

SportzEdge.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s