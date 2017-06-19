Travelers Championship shaping up to be great with one of best fields ever

(WTNH)–Everything is shaping up for a nice week at the Travelers Championship. A great field is starting to make its way into Cromwell. Many golfers coming from this weekend’s U.S. Open.

Monday morning, at the opening ceremonies, there was a beautiful tribute to Jay Fishman.

Fishman was a driving force in the tournament’s success. Just weeks after last year’s tournament, he died of complications from ALS.

His name will be associated for ever with the Jay Fishman Memroial Garden. There’s plaques of the tournament champions who have passed away.

Every year, the Travelers puts all the money raised from the tournament back into the community– donating to charities.

This year will be no different. Having big names like Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth and Bubba Watson are sure to help the cause.

The celebrity Pro-Am highlights Wednesday at the Travelers. Round one starts early Thursday morning at TPC River Highlands.

