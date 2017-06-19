UConn Flashbacks: Diana Taurasi takes her spot among all-time women’s college hoops greats

(WTNH)–In celebration of her surpassing the all-time WNBA scoring record, we decided to take a look back at Diana Taurasi’s career at UConn. In this “UConn Flashback,” we take a trip back to 2004 to talk with Diana and some of her Huskies teammates about what makes her tick, and what makes her so great.

We also asked what she thought about her standing among the greatest women’s college basketball players ever, and how she was able to stay so fun-loving and humble through it all.

Huskies fans, you won’t want to miss this.

More stories by John Pierson, Sports Anchor