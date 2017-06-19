UConn men’s basketball non-conference home schedule released; Huskies open Nov. 10

STORRS, Conn. –Games against perennial national powers Villanova, Wichita State, SMU and Cincinnati highlight a 16-game home schedule for the UConn men’s basketball team for the upcoming 2017-18 season. Public sale of season tickets went on sale Monday, June 19.

The Huskies will play nine American Athletic Conference games at home, as well as seven non-conference games. In addition, UConn will play two home preseason exhibition games. The home schedule will be divided between Gampel Pavilion in Storrs and the XL Center in Hartford at a later date.

The exhibition games will be against Division II Merrimack College of the Northeast-10 Conference, on Monday, Oct. 30, and Division II Queens College of the East Coast Conference, on Sunday, Nov. 5.

UConn’s regular season will begin at home on Friday, Nov. 10, when the Huskies entertain Colgate. The following week, on either Tuesday, Nov. 14 or Wednesday, Nov. 15, UConn will play an opponent at home, still to be announced, as part of the PK80 Tournament.

Following that game, UConn will be home on Sunday, Nov. 19, against Boston University and the Huskies will finish their home November schedule on Wednesday, Nov. 29, against Columbia.

On Saturday, Dec. 2, Monmouth University will visit UConn for the first time and the Huskies will host Coppin State one week later on Saturday, Dec. 9. The final non-conference game of the season will be at home against Villanova on Saturday, Jan. 20.

The dates of UConn’s nine American Athletic Conference home games will be announced when the league releases its schedule later this summer, but the AAC opponents UConn will play at home include UCF, Cincinnati, East Carolina, Memphis, USF, SMU, Temple, Tulsa, and Wichita State.

As previously announced, UConn’s non-conference road schedule includes three games at the PK80, the Phil Knight Invitational, in Portland, Ore., against Oregon, either Michigan State or Georgetown, and either North Carolina, Portland, Arkansas, or Oklahoma. The Huskies will also play at Arizona and Auburn and a neutral-site game on against Syracuse in the Jimmy V Classic at Madison Square Garden.

UConn’s league road opponents include UCF, Cincinnati, East Carolina, Houston, Memphis, Temple, Tulane, Tulsa, and Wichita State.

2017-18 UConn Non-Conference Home Schedule:



Monday, Oct. 30 Merrimack (exhib.)

Sunday, Nov. 5 Queens (exhib.)

Friday, Nov. 10 Colgate

Tue or Wed, Nov. 14 or 15 TBA

Sunday, Nov. 19 Boston University

Wednesday, Nov. 29 Columbia

Saturday, Dec. 2 Monmouth

Saturday, Dec. 9 Coppin State

Saturday, Jan. 20 Villanova

2017-18 AAC Home Opponents

UCF

Cincinnati

East Carolina

Memphis

USF

SMU

Temple

Tulsa

Wichita State

More stories by Kels Dayton, WTNH.com Staff