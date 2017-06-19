Who will win this year’s Travelers Championship?

(WTNH)–It might be the best field in the history of the event–and if not, certainly the best since it became the Travelers Championship.

Three of the top five players in the world–Rory McIlroy (No. 2), Jason Day (No. 3), and Jordan Spieth (No. 5), and six of the top 20 (No. 13 Justin Thomas, No. 14 Paul Casey, No. 19 Patrick Reed) will be playing this weekend in Cromwell.

The tournament will also feature seven former winners of the Travelers Championship, led by defending champion Russell Knox and Bubba Watson, who has won twice, in 2010 and 2015.

So, who’s going to be hoisting the trophy?

The SportzEdge guys gave their top four picks. Check out the entire field, and let us know what you think!

Erik Dobratz, SportzEdge Anchor/Reporter: Jason Day, Bubba Watson, Brandt Snedeker, Brian Hartman*

Henry Chisholm, SportzEdge Anchor/Reporter: Rory McIlroy, Bubba Watson, Jason Day, Jim Furyk*

John Pierson, SportzEdge Anchor/Reporter: Paul Casey*, Justin Thomas, Charley Hoffman, Jordan Spieth

Kels Dayton, SportzEdge.com Executive Producer: Brandt Snedeker*, Jordan Spieth, Keegan Bradley, Nicholas Lindheim

