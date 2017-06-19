Yard Goats’ Dunkin’ Donuts Park voted best Double-A ballpark in America

(WTNH)–First it was the ballpark that would never get finished. Now, it’s known one of the most beautiful parks in the country.

Voters chose Dunkin’ Donuts Park in Hartford as the “Best Double-A ballpark in America,” in an online poll run by Ballpark Digest. The online voting began on May 30th and ended at noon Monday, with the Yard Goats’ park edging out the Altoona Curve’s home ballpark in the championship round.

The bracketed online competition at ballparkdigest.com saw over 178,000 fans vote (that’s nothing compared to some of our SportzEdge polls, but still) on their favorite minor league ballparks over a three-week period.

The Yard Goats moved into their new home this season and have played in front of capacity crowds 15 times.

Ballpark Digest began the contest on May 30 and Dunkin’ Donuts Park competed against the 30 Double-A clubs spread across the country in the Eastern League, Texas League and Southern League. The Yard Goats defeated the Bowie Baysox (Eastern League) in the first round, Biloxi Shuckers (Southern League) in the second round, Akron RubberDucks (Eastern League) in the Elite 8 and Richmond Flying Squirrels (Eastern League) in the Final Four to advance to the Championship round against Altoona (Eastern League).

More stories by Kels Dayton, WTNH.com Staff