Big names ready for Travelers Championship

By Published:

(WTNH)–All of the talk surrounding the Travelers Championship this year has been about the loaded field. Some of those big name golfers were out on the course on Tuesday.

Jordan Spieth is sure to receive a warm welcome this week, as will the rest of the star-studded field ready to take on TPC River Highlands. Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas are among the headliners in Cromwell.

Thomas is coming back, as is last year’s winner Russell Knox.

“Guys look to see who signed up for tournaments. You always want to have the best players in the field, I mean, there’s more world rankings points but, its more of a bragging point,” said Knox. “I mean, whoever wins this week is going to have to earn it.”

“I just love the atmosphere sround here, its just good vibes when I come back here,” Thomas said.

More stories by Henry Chisholm

SportzEdge.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s