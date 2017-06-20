Big names ready for Travelers Championship

(WTNH)–All of the talk surrounding the Travelers Championship this year has been about the loaded field. Some of those big name golfers were out on the course on Tuesday.

Jordan Spieth is sure to receive a warm welcome this week, as will the rest of the star-studded field ready to take on TPC River Highlands. Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas are among the headliners in Cromwell.

Thomas is coming back, as is last year’s winner Russell Knox.

“Guys look to see who signed up for tournaments. You always want to have the best players in the field, I mean, there’s more world rankings points but, its more of a bragging point,” said Knox. “I mean, whoever wins this week is going to have to earn it.”

“I just love the atmosphere sround here, its just good vibes when I come back here,” Thomas said.

