Defending Travelers champion Russell Knox is back in Cromwell this year, looking to win back-to-back titles against one of the toughest fields in tournament history.

Knox spoke to the media on Tuesday after a practice round at TPC River Highlands. He said it’s going to take a huge effort going up against the likes of Jordan Spieth, Bubba Watson and Jason Day, but says he’s looking forward to the challenge.

Check out Knox’s complete press conference in the video above.

More stories by Kels Dayton, WTNH.com Staff