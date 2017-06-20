Former UConn golfer, Cromwell resident Zach Zaback has “home course” advantage at Travelers

Related Coverage Former UConn golfer, Farmington native Zach Zaback qualifies for Travelers Championship

(WTNH)–You can never understate the importance of home-field advantage. For former UConn golfer Zach Zaback, it’s home course advantage. He lives right by the back nine of the TPC River Highlands course, within walking distance of the course.

The Cromwell resident qualified for the Travelers on Tuesday. He graduated from UConn last year.

Zaback has played there a ton, so will he help out his PGA Tour opponents?

“I mean if they really asked me, no I think thats definitely something I have over some of these guys, but I’m sure they’ll figure it out,” Zaback said. “I love the course and now it’s in better shape than it usually is, which should be awesome. I’m excited to experience it in tournament conditions.”

Zaback shot a 67 in a Travelers qualifying tournament in Ellington earlier this week, and was one of four wildcard players to qualify.

