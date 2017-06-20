International soccer stars Douglas Costa, Rafhina put on show at Hamden High School

By Published:

(WTNH)–Some soccer in Hamden tonight, some big names out there–Douglas Costa and Rafinha, who both play for Brazliians national team.

They put on a friendly with other professional soccer players and coaches at Hamden High School.

The event really brought out the local soccer comminuty, just about packing Hamden’s turf field. Over 1,400 tickets were sold for the event. Everyone involved is grateful.

“It’s amazing for the soccer community to have great players like Douglas Costa and Raffi but even all the people in the community involved and the kids the parents its great for us that work in the field and for the kids, it’s amazing.”

Both Costa and Rafinha will be playing at the World Cup.

