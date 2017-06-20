Travelers Championship announces tee times for first and second rounds Thursday and Friday

(WTNH)–The Travelers Championship has announed tee times for its golfers for the first and second rounds of the event. Round 1 will begin at 7 a.m. on Thursday, as Kevin Streelman, Stuart Appelby and Jason Kokrak hit up the back nine.

World No. 2 Jason Day will tee off alongside Patrick Reed and Justin Thomas at 8:00 a.m. on Thursday. The trio will take to the course at 1 p.m. Friday. Bubba Watson, defending champ Russell Knox and Marc Leishman head out at 12:50 p.m. on Thursday.

World No. 3 Jordan Spieth joins Brandt Snedeker and Bryan Wesley at 1:00 p.m. Thursday and 8:00 a.m. Friday.

Check out the complete list of tee times below. Click to enlarge.

More stories by Kels Dayton, WTNH.com Staff