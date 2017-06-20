Travelers Championship announces tee times for first and second rounds Thursday and Friday

By Published:

(WTNH)–The Travelers Championship has announed tee times for its golfers for the first and second rounds of the event. Round 1 will begin at 7 a.m. on Thursday, as Kevin Streelman, Stuart Appelby and Jason Kokrak hit up the back nine.

World No. 2 Jason Day will tee off alongside Patrick Reed and Justin Thomas at 8:00 a.m. on Thursday. The trio will take to the course at 1 p.m. Friday. Bubba Watson, defending champ Russell Knox and Marc Leishman head out at 12:50 p.m. on Thursday.

World No. 3 Jordan Spieth joins Brandt Snedeker and Bryan Wesley at 1:00 p.m. Thursday and 8:00 a.m. Friday.

Check out the complete list of tee times below. Click to enlarge.

