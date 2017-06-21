“Birdies for the Brave” allows military members to caddie for a pro at Travelers

(WTNH)–Once again at the Travelers Championship, the 17th hole was special. The Military Caddie Program allowed active duty service members to caddie for a pro on the 17th hole.

“It’s an absolute blast. Hands down, the best part is walking down the fairway with the players and chatting with them. From talking golf to where we’re from, talking about food,” said Sean Newman, who’s with the Navy.

It was also pretty cool to caddie for the guys he loves watching on TV.

“Justin Thomas was a guy I wanted to caddie for.”

It was also a good time for the pros.

“You know, it’s fun to see these guys out here getting to enjoy being on the course,” said Martin Laird. “And it was nice, I made a birdie there, so I made a birdie for the brave.”

The service members take in a lot of golf, so who do they have winning the Travelers?

“I was just with Brian Hartman and he looked good last week, so I’m going to go with him.”

“You know, a caddie is like a loyal puppy, so I’m gonna go with him. It’s you,” said Aaron, talking to Jim Herman.

The feeling of admiration is mutual.

