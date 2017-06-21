ESPN’s Chris Berman emotional in return to Travelers after wife’s tragic death

(WTNH)–ESPN’s Chris Berman was emotional in his return to the Travelers Championship Celebrtiy Pro-Am, an event at which he’s become a regular over the years.

Fans were there to support the legendary announcer and his family on Wednesday. It has been about a month now since his wife Katherine died in a car wreck near Woodbury.

The Pro-Am is an event near and dear to Berman’s heart, as he’s given a lot of his time over the years as a goodwill ambassador for the Travelers Championship, and the state of Connecticut as a whole.

Berman said he was emotional as he stood at the first tee.

“I have sunglasses on for a reason. When I first looked over the ball, I couldn’t see it, I was crying. But, sooner or later, you gotta hit the ball.”

“We live here. All of us live here. It was like our neighborhood saying, hey, we got your back. I heard that several times. What more can you ask for?”

Berman also said that getting back on the course was therapeutic.

“This tournament, this championship is something that we believe in, as you know. I’m proud of it, proud to be a little part of it. The fact that I get to play…it’s good, I’ll see a lot of familiar faces that I’m not expecting to see today, and that’s what I’m looking forward to the most.”

Berman was playing with local favorite and PGA player J.J. Henry, the actor Kevin Nealon and former Red Sox pitcher Tim Wakefield.

