Jordan Spieth, Rory McIlroy have nothing but great things to say about Travelers Championship

(WTNH)–Crowds started making their way out to Cromwell early on Wednesday morning, and that’s because for the first time ever, Rory McIlroy was out on the course at the Travelers Championship. He went off at 6:50 a.m., alongside Bubba Watson and Jim Furyk.

Jordan Spieth took to the course for the first time ever a little bit later in the day.

“I’ve heard unbelievable things about this tournament,” Spieth said. “I’ve watched it, I’ve watched the last seven holes where anything can happen, and that’s always fun for us.”

“The event is well-attended, it’s very well supported by the local community,” McIlroy said. “It’s nice to play an event you haven’t played in a few years. I might come back here next year, I like it so much.”

