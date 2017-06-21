NBA draft: Mr. GM, you’re on the clock, you decide

(WTNH) — We’re only one day away from finding out where the top players from the NCAA and international pool will be selected in the 2017 NBA draft.

We’d like to hear who you want on your team.

Connecticut is quietly nestled in between Boston and New York, so we know you’re out there Knicks fans, Cetics fans, and maybe even you Brooklyn Nets fans. Chime in with your predictions or wish lists.

Even if you love the Bulls or the Kings, we’re interested in gathering your thoughts. We know this state is a basketball state, so you probably follow college hoops, and have some idea of what will happen on Thursday night.

It has been an interesting few weeks leading up to the draft. Starting with the draft lottery on May 16. The league’s two most storied NBA franchises came away with the top two picks, the Celtics #1 and the Lakers with the 2nd overall pick.

Fans of these two teams might be feeling a little nostalgic, reminiscing about the old days and hoping their teams will pick the next Larry Bird or Magic Johnson.

However, the Celtics are feeling pretty confident that they know what they’re doing, as they traded their top pick to the Philadelphia 76ers, and slid down to the third pick.

Everyone is familiar with some of the favorites, Lonzo Ball, Markelle Fultz, and Josh Jackson.

It sounds like the Sixers have their eye on Fulz. Ball has wasted no time in letting the nation know he wants to play for the Lakers. Did the Celtics have Jackson on their radar the whole time, and just sweetened up a deal to get him, plus an extra pick for the future?

What about the talented duo from Kentucky, De’Aaron Fox and Malik Monk? Do either of them sneak into the top three ?

Is there a guy that’s not getting enough buzz that you think teams are eyeing up? Does he go to your team?

Does Phil Jackson have any idea what he’s doing? Is there something up his sleeve with rumors swirling about trading Kristaps Porzingis to move up the draft board?

Lets hear from you on this one. Tweet us, Facebook us, or leave a comment below. Tell us what your favorite team is, who you want your team to pick, what you think the top 5 picks are going to be, or anything NBA draft related.

We’ll go through your responses, and post your opinions right before the draft starts on Thursday, June 22. Get them in soon! Rounds 1 & 2 of the draft tip off at 7p.

More stories by Scott Powell, WTNH Assignment Editor