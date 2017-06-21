News 8 team comes up short in Travelers Celebrity Mini-Golf tournament

(WTNH)–The annual Celebrity Pro-Am was held Wednesday at the Travelers Championship. Celebrities hit the championship course as well as the putt-putt course.

Mini-golf hero (and also SportzEdge anchor) was there, teaming up with SportzEdge’s John Pierson and Good Morning Connecticut’s Laura Hutchinson on News 8’s mini-golf team. (Talk about a dream team).

They even had a pro golfer, Michael Thompson, on their team for a hole but he didn’t help either.

How much will the Celebrity Mini-Golf tournament help him on Thursday in the real event?

“It’ll help probably mostly in creativity. Using a lot of the right side of my brain.” he said. Diplomatic answer.

Former Red Sox pitcher Tim Wakefield got over his nerves to compete.

The News 8 team didn’t win it this year, but they certainly had a lot of fun.

The winner of the tournament receieved a check for $2,500 for their favorite charity.

