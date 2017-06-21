Tebucky Jones will return as New Britain High School football coach

(WTNH)–Former New England Patriots safety Tebucky Jones will return as head coach of the New Britain High School football team next season.

The school sent out a press release on Wednesday announcing Jones’ return after rumors swirled earlier this spring that he may be replaced.

Jones had spent the previous six years as New Britain’s head coach. His career record is 31-30.

“We are excited to bring Coach Jones back to the sidelines for this coming football season,” said New Britain schools superintendent Sarra. “We have a renewed commitment to athletics throughout our school district and we will provide Coach Jones with all the resources necessary to build a successful football program.”

“While we all love to win, the end result isn’t always about winning state championships,” Sarra said. “For us, the important thing is that our student-athletes are successful in the classroom and find a path to higher education. For some, that path is football and Coach Jones has proven that he is able to get his players to college.”

Jones said he’s looking forward to the fresh start.

“When you know the people above you support you, it makes everything easier,” he said. “The administration has given me their unwavering support and the necessary resources to succeed. I look forward to continuing to build a successful football program both on and off the field.”

Jones won a Super Bowl with the Patriots in 2001. His son, Tebucky Jr., also played at New Britain High School and spent time with the Tennessee Titans.

More stories by Kels Dayton, WTNH.com Staff