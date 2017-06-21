UConn stars Ray Allen, Jim Calhoun, Geno Auriemma and more hit the Travelers Pro-Am

By Published: Updated:

(WTNH)–Big crowds showed up to watch the Travelers Championship Celebrity Pro-Am on Wednesday, and the field included a ton of UConn legends.

Former men’s basketball stars Ray Allen and Scott Burrell teed off along with their former coach Jim Calhoun. Women’s basketball coach Geno Auriemma and assistant Chris Dailey were also there, as was football coach Randy Edsall and former QB Dan Orlovsky.

“I just know this, I better play better than Dan, because I don’t want to hear about it for the rest of my life,” Edsall joked.

“He better go low, then. He better play well,” Orlovsky answered. “He’s gonna get earfulls from me all day. I’ve got years and years of pent-up stuff.”

Jim Calhoun said Scott Burrell wouldn’t play badly on Wednesday.

“Scott hated practice, but he loved the games. He was always injured in practice, but when it was game time, he always competed.”

Check it out in the video above.

More stories by John Pierson

SportzEdge.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s