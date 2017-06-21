UConn stars Ray Allen, Jim Calhoun, Geno Auriemma and more hit the Travelers Pro-Am

(WTNH)–Big crowds showed up to watch the Travelers Championship Celebrity Pro-Am on Wednesday, and the field included a ton of UConn legends.

Former men’s basketball stars Ray Allen and Scott Burrell teed off along with their former coach Jim Calhoun. Women’s basketball coach Geno Auriemma and assistant Chris Dailey were also there, as was football coach Randy Edsall and former QB Dan Orlovsky.

“I just know this, I better play better than Dan, because I don’t want to hear about it for the rest of my life,” Edsall joked.

“He better go low, then. He better play well,” Orlovsky answered. “He’s gonna get earfulls from me all day. I’ve got years and years of pent-up stuff.”

Jim Calhoun said Scott Burrell wouldn’t play badly on Wednesday.

“Scott hated practice, but he loved the games. He was always injured in practice, but when it was game time, he always competed.”

Check it out in the video above.

