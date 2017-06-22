After rough stretch, Madison’s Brett Stegmaier one shot back at Travelers

Sometimes, it’s all in your head.
“When I played poorly, it was pretty rough. I was pretty hard on myself, and the people around me probably. It probably wasn’t fair to them.”
For Madison’s Brett Stegmaier, the mind was hard to overcome.
“I had a pretty poor attitude last year coming in here. You want to play well in front of the people that care about you, obviously.”
This time, things are different. The 33-year-old is one shot behind Jordan Spieth after the first round at Travelers, and feeling much better.
“I just kind of came in not really caring how I played, and just trying to carry that over the next few days.”
He says taking a step back and easing up on himself was a process. There was even a time when he considered quitting golf altogether.
“I ran out of money, and wasn’t enjoying it, but was fortunate to finally get through Q-school. I always seem to play well when I really, really needed it, which is what I need to do to get through this year.”
“It’s nice to have some good images to take from here. I’ll always remember this round.”