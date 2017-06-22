Catching up with former UConn QB Dan Orlovsky at the Travelers Championship

(WTNH)–We caught up with former NFL and UConn star quarterback Dan Orlovsky to talk at the Travelers Celebrity Pro-Am on Wednesday.

Orlovsky says he can play a little bit of golf, and said he’d be talking a lot of trash to his former coach, Randy Edsall, out on the course. “He better go low,” he said.

He also talks about his journey from Shelton High School star to the NFL, and what he’s up to these days. He says coaching (maybe at UConn?) could possibly be in his future.

