Jordan Spieth dazzles with seven-under 63, takes one shot lead at Travelers

Related Coverage Travelers Championship announces tee times for first and second rounds Thursday and Friday

(WTNH)–Travelers officials said they’d never seen crowds like this for an opening day at the event.

By the end of the day, most of the fans were following No. 6-ranked Jordan Spieth. The two-time major winner rolled through his round at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, grabbing a one-shot lead at -7 (63).

Spieth said the crowd at Travelers was one of the best he’s ever played in front of.

“It was spectacular. I thought when we walked through the first tee yesterday and today, that was one of the best receptions I’ve ever had,” Speith said. “It was really cool. And they stayed with us the whole round. The fans here were awesome.”

Spieth has a one-shot lead over Johnson Wagner and Madison’s Brett Stemaier, both of whom shot six-under 64.

Canadian Graham DeLaet and American Troy Merritt both shot five-under. Three-time major champion Padraig Harrington is in at four-under, tied with 13 other players.

Big names Rory McIlroy, Keegan Bradley and Jim Furyk are in at three-under. World No. 2 Jason Day struggled, finishing the day at two over.

Spieth turned it on down the stretch to take the Day 1 lead. He said he loves the unpredictability after the turn.

“I love the back nine, I think it’s one of the coolest stretches that we play, where anything can happen. I thought it was a really good golf course for us.”

Spieth tees off alongside Brandt Snedeker and Wesley Bryan at 8 a.m. on Friday.

More stories by Kels Dayton, WTNH.com Staff