New London’s Kris Dunn traded to Bulls as part of Jimmy Butler draft-day swap

By Published:
(AP Photo/Jim Mone)

(WTNH)–Former New London High School standout Kris Dunn was traded as part of a blockbuster deal that sent Chicago Bulls All-Star Jimmy Butler to Minnesota, according to the Associated Press.

The Bulls traded Butler and the 16th overall pick to the Minnesota Timberwolves for Zach LaVine, Dunn, who was last year’s No. 5 overall pick, and the No. 7 overall draft pick.

Dunn, a former All-American at Providence College, averaged 3.8 points and 2.4 assists per game last season.

The trade means a reunion for Butler and New Britain’s own Tom Thibodeau, who coached the Bulls for five seasons before being fired in 2015. Butler gives Thibodeau the tough-minded scorer and hard-nosed defender that he has been searching for to complement a promising young core.

The Wolves paid a big price to land Butler. They gave up a rising star in LaVine, who is coming off of a torn ACL and Dunn in addition to the lottery pick this year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

More stories by Kels Dayton, WTNH.com Staff

Related Posts

SportzEdge.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s