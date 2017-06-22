New London’s Kris Dunn traded to Bulls as part of Jimmy Butler draft-day swap

(WTNH)–Former New London High School standout Kris Dunn was traded as part of a blockbuster deal that sent Chicago Bulls All-Star Jimmy Butler to Minnesota, according to the Associated Press.

The Bulls traded Butler and the 16th overall pick to the Minnesota Timberwolves for Zach LaVine, Dunn, who was last year’s No. 5 overall pick, and the No. 7 overall draft pick.

Dunn, a former All-American at Providence College, averaged 3.8 points and 2.4 assists per game last season.

The trade means a reunion for Butler and New Britain’s own Tom Thibodeau, who coached the Bulls for five seasons before being fired in 2015. Butler gives Thibodeau the tough-minded scorer and hard-nosed defender that he has been searching for to complement a promising young core.

The Wolves paid a big price to land Butler. They gave up a rising star in LaVine, who is coming off of a torn ACL and Dunn in addition to the lottery pick this year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

More stories by Kels Dayton, WTNH.com Staff