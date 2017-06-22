Ray Allen says diet was most important factor in staying on top in NBA

(WTNH)–We caught up with future Basketball Hall of Famer Ray Allen at the Travelers Championship on Wednesday. The former UConn star and three-time NBA champion spoke about his new restaurant venture, a “healthy fast food” business called “Grown.”

“Me playing 18 years in the NBA, what it took for me to stay on top–my whole life I never drank alcohol. Figuring out just how to be ahead of the curve. Diet is probably the biggest aspect. We’ve talked a lot about people getting pilates, yoga, a strength coach, all these things, but eating is probably the most important factor in what your body looks like.”

“We learned so much with our son with diabetes, dealing with what we could feed him what we couldn’t, what spiked his sugars, what didn’t. It helped me play more efficiently. Now, we want to try to help other people eat better. We have our obstacles, our challenges, but we believe we can change people’s way of life.”

