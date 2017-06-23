Inclement weather moves tee times for Saturday at Travelers Championship

(WTNH)–Due to inclement weather expected for Saturday morning, the Travelers Championship announced on Friday afternoon that players will tee off in threesomes off of two tees between roughly 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. It is still anticipating a normal finish of 6 p.m.

Gates and Will Call will open at 9 a.m., officials said. Aetna Greenside Club will open at 9 a.m. All other hospitality will open at the normally scheduled time of 10 a.m.

Jordan Spieth currently has a one-shot lead at 8-under heading into the weekend. Big-name players Jason Day and Bubba Watson missed the cut.

