Inclement weather moves tee times for Saturday at Travelers Championship

By Published:

(WTNH)–Due to inclement weather expected for Saturday morning, the Travelers Championship announced on Friday afternoon that players will tee off in threesomes off of two tees between roughly 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. It is still anticipating a normal finish of 6 p.m.

Gates and Will Call will open at 9 a.m., officials said. Aetna Greenside Club will open at 9 a.m. All other hospitality will open at the normally scheduled time of 10 a.m.

Jordan Spieth currently has a one-shot lead at 8-under heading into the weekend. Big-name players Jason Day and Bubba Watson missed the cut.

More stories by Kels Dayton, WTNH.com Staff

Related Posts

SportzEdge.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s