“K9’s for Warriors program” helping Connecticut vets cope

(WTNH)–Shirley Holbrook is proof that the “K9’s for Warriors” program is a four-legged success. The Coventry native retired from the Air Force in 2010. She did four or five tours in Afghanistan, and when she retired she needed help.

“I was always in the house and being over in Afghanistan, some things I had a hard time when I came back.”

After some counseling, she was hooked up with Stu through the canine program and it’s made a huge difference.

“This is our fourth event and this is a little more in-depth than we have been, so I’m getting better I’m coming out and meeting the public so it’s just horrifying.

Today at the Patriots Outpost tent, Stryker, a medical technology company, presented a new K9 vest and a $20,000 donation to “K9s for Warriors.”

The goal is to help another veteran like Holbrook.

“This represents past present and future veterans, and this is a great opportunity for Stryker to give back to those soldiers that go back to their community looking for help. Often that help is invisible battles that are experienced in combat.

