Madison’s Brett Stegmaier holding steady at Travelers, in contention at four-under

(WTNH)–Madison’s Brett Stegmaier is holding steady at the Travelers Championship. He had a big first round, at six-under.

That really helped him today as he was two over, but well above the cut line. He probably could’ve gone even even lower but he bogeyed 18. He says the weather made things difficult.

It went from humid to dark and overcast, rained a little for a while, and was very windy at times.

He’s says he didn’t see any of that on the horizon.

“I wasn’t expecting that, I didn’t look at the forecast beforehand, but super windy all day and even the downward holes were tough because you couldn’t stop the ball, couldn’t get it close, so I was happy to somewhat play a decent round. It was a really tough day, played a lot tougher than yesterday, just happy to keep it somewhat around par.”

Gotta get the Storm Team 8 app. Nice to see he’s made the cut.

