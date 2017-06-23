Report: UConn football to play Clemson in 2021

(WTNH)–UConn will get a program-record $1.2 million check to play at Clemson in 2021, according to multiple reports.

There are reportedly no plans for a return game in Storrs.

The Huskies have home-and-home series with Missouri and Tennessee coming up in the near future, but may go back to their old ways of playing road games at powerhouses like they did in the last Randy Edsall era. (Remember that win at Notre Dame? Had to throw that in there).

UConn needs to make up the television money lost from losing out on playing in a power conference, and the Big East exit money the school is currently receiving will run out after next year.

The Huskies are set to play UMass and Holy Cross in 2021, in addition to this year’s defending national champs.

More stories by Kels Dayton, WTNH.com Staff