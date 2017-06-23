Talkin’ Travelers Championship with the New Haven Register’s Joe Morrelli

(WTNH)–SportzEdge caught up with New Haven Register reporter Joe Morrelli to talk about this year’s Travelers Championship.

SE: Is this the best field ever?

MORRELLI: One of, it’s definitely the best field that Travelers has ever had. The only one that rivals this since I’ve been here is 2002 when Phil Michelson and Sergio Garcia were playing in the third round together, the crowds were just massive that day. But to get Jordan Spieth who’s leading the tournament as we speak, to get Rory McIlroy, to get Jason Day and Justin Thomas, they’ve done a very nice job and some of them are playing well, and it’s shaping up to be a really nice weekend.

SE: How are your tournament picks doing so far?

MORRELLI: Well we’re doing fair at best, my three picks were Daniel Berger who’s on the leaderboard, Justin Thomas who was over par, and Brandt Snedeker who was playing with Jordan Spieth and managed to make the cut. Nathan Grube and Andy Bessette should be very happy with what they have because there’s a lot of people here there’s a lot of people following Jordan Spieth for a lot of people following Rory McIlroy at 10 of eight yesterday morning. This is the field they would love to have every year in the future, and I’m sure they will.

SE: Final thing, Brett Stegmaier, a Madison kid had a great first round yesterday, I mean here’s a kid who almost quit the game. Talk to us about Brett and what you know about him.

MORRELLI: Well Brett is a kid that I’ve covered since his amateur days. I remember in 2004 covering the U.S. Open and he was there following Steve Sokul around, who was an Ansonia kid who qualified for the Open at the time. And again, he almost quit the game twice, and he’s had surgery on his wrist, he’s been beaten around the many tours, and then he qualifies for the Web.com Tour, and then he qualifies for the PGA Tour, and he keeps his card, and if he has a great weekend, he’s going to keep his card again at six so he’s a nice kid, obviously I think he was even shocked by the round he shot yesterday.

